Several dozen parents protested at the Minneapolis school board meeting Tuesday night, saying their voices have not been heard as the board works through its strategic plan.

The district is pulling itself out of years of deep deficits and cuts and is working to implement a plan that’s financially sustainable. Parents want the district to go back to the drawing board.

Yenviset Xiong, whose daughter goes to Henry High School, said the redistricting plan doesn’t allow parental choice.

“Being silent is not an option,” Xiong said. “I don’t like that they are trying to create school zoning.”

Some of the parents protested by walking in front of the school board members holding signs. Chairman Nelson Inz walked out. A few parents blocked Superintendent Ed Graff from leaving the meeting room.

The district has scheduled public meetings before the board takes its final vote in late August.