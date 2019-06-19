Minnesota United's Kevin Molino couldn't lead his national team to victory in his club team's home stadium.
Trinidad and Tobago fell 2-0 to Panama on Tuesday at Allianz Field in the first game of a CONCACAF Gold Cup doubleheader. The tournament decides the best team in the Caribbean and North and Central Americas.
After a scoreless first half, Panama midfielder Armando Cooper poked the ball past Trinidad and Tobago goalkeeper Marvin Phillip in the 53rd minute. Phillip tried valiantly to prevent the second goal in the 69th minute, saving two point-blank shots before midfielder Edgar Barcenas buried his own rebound.
The U.S. faced Guyana after in the other Group D match.
Megan Ryan
