The women’s basketball world is quickly becoming Paige Bueckers’ oyster.

The Hopkins’ senior has already planted her flag atop high school girls’ basketball in Minnesota and she still has one more season ahead of her.

The UConn-commit has college basketball in her sights.

And she’s becoming a recognizable figure on the international basketball scene.

It was announced Monday that Bueckers is one of four women selected for Team USA to compete in the World Beach Games 3x3 women’s basketball competition in Doha, Qatar from October 13-16.

Bueckers is the only high school player selected to the team and will be joined by Minnesota Lynx forward and current WNBA Rookie of the Year Napheesa Collier; Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young, who was the No. 1 overall draft pick in the 2019 WNBA Draft; and University of Oregon forward Ruthy Hebard.

Bueckers is no stranger to international basketball. She was the MVP and helped Team USA to a gold medal in the FIBA U19 World Cup last summer. She has also earned gold medals playing for Team USA in the 2018 FIBA U17 World Cup, the 2017 FIBA Americas U16 championships and the 3x3 champions at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games.

This will be the inaugural World Beach Games, which are designed to feature beach, water and action sports and are expected to host more than 1,200 athletes from 97 nations.