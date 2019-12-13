A thief made off with a package from the doorstep of a St. Paul home Thursday and left behind something unusual: a thank-you note.

Police called the move “unbelievable.”

The package was delivered to a home on the 800 block of Watson Avenue. A woman who was expecting the package got home around 5 p.m. and saw that it was gone and replaced with a handwritten note.

“So just a quick little thank you for leaving me the opportunity of stealing your package,” the note read. “Very nice of you. Thank you, the new owner of your package.”

Porch pirates are active at this time of year, and “it’s bad enough that we have to worry about people stealing our packages. But now their [sic] leaving thank you notes?” the police department wrote in a tweet.

“Unbelievable,” the department said in another tweet.

Police say they are working hard to find and arrest the Scrooges who engage in such activity. They advise people who are expecting packages to require a signature or have packages delivered to a trusted neighbor, their workplace or a neighborhood store. Police also suggest deliveries be put in an Amazon locker or for people to use an app that allows packages to be left in your home or vehicle.