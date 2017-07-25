P.J. Fleck got right to it at his first Big Ten media days appearance early Tuesday morning in Chicago.

“The honeymoon stage is coming to an end,” the first-year Gophers coach told the assembled media.

Fleck was hired in January at Minnesota, replacing Tracy Claeys. He said Tuesday, dressed in a checkered gold suit with a maroon tie and pocket square, as his first Gophers training camp nears the first part of his Minnesota career is over, and the real work is about to begin: “We have a wonderful challenge at the University of Minnesota.”

Fleck was in the news again last week when ESPN announced it was feature the coach on a four-part reality TV show, “BEING P.J. Fleck,” to be aired in August on ESPNU.

When asked about the show, Fleck said he views it as part of the job, that was hired in part to “bring national exposure, national attention to the University of Minnesota.”

“Every coach has to sell themselves” to the public at some point, Fleck added.

Fleck said he hasn’t seen the show and didn’t get to chose the title.

•••

