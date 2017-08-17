Gophers football coach P.J. Fleck announced after Thursday's practice that both senior Conor Rhoda and sophomore Demry Croft will play in Minnesota's season opener on Aug. 31 against Buffalo.

"In terms of a starter — they're both the starter," Fleck said. The first-year Gophers coach didn't say which QB would take the field first, but said "we're going to play both."

Fleck said the decision was made because both QBs are developing, while neither has the level of experience he prefers.

"Both quarterbacks don't have game experience — true game experience," he said. "One game for Conor, a few snaps for Demry. If I was to tell you I know exactly how those quarterbacks are going to play in game — that's a guess."

Rhoda, from Cretin-Derham Hall, played last season against Maryland, helping lead the Gophers to 31-10 victory on the road while completing 7 of 15 passes for 82 yards and a touchdown. He's appeared in a few other games as well. Croft redshirted last season, after showing some flashes on the field in limited action as a freshman in 2015.

"This is going to be a competition with each other, not against each other," Fleck said. "This is not a controversy."

Fleck said he's had experience using two QBs, and cited other successful teams such as Ohio State and Alabama that have used multiple QBs. "I can't tell you how many reps everybody's going to get," Fleck said.

The Gophers are less than two weeks away from their Thursday night kickoff on Aug. 31. Fleck said both QBs will run the same system, as opposed to using a running plan for one QB and more throwing for the other.

"This is what's best for our program right now," Fleck said.

