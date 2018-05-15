Gallery: The island is on Lake O'Dowd, a large fishing and recreational lake in Scott County.

Gallery: A view of the island's dock and the Shakopee mainland across the lake.

Gallery: The 768-square-foot cabin has two bedrooms and a deck facing the lake.

Gallery: Fall colors surrounding the 11.5 acre island, which includes a cabin. A 1.5 acre peninsula on the mainland, where you can launch your boat, is part of the package.

Gallery: It's a short boat ride across Lake O'Dowd to an island retreat, on the market for $649,900.

If Prince’s multimillion-dollar exotic island villa in the Caribbean is too pricey — and too far away — here’s an island retreat a lot closer to home.

This 11.5-acre densely wooded property is on Lake O’Dowd in Shakopee. And it’s only a one-minute boat ride from the mainland to the island dock.

The $649,900 price tag includes a simple two-bedroom cabin and a 1.5-acre mainland lot off a suburban cul-de-sac. “It gives you a private place to launch your boat and park vehicles,” said Todd Shipman, the Lakes Sotheby’s International Realty agent who listed the property.

Cindy and Mac Daoud never intended to buy an island. Back in 1980, they were just looking for a lake place close to their home in Minneapolis.

Mac skipped their niece’s baptism because he was so excited about a property he had seen advertised. It was wintertime, so the real estate agent drove across the ice to show him. Mac bought it that day.

“It was one of his wild ideas,” said Cindy. “But I’m really glad because we had privacy in spades.”

On weekends, the family traveled by fishing boat from the mainland across Lake O’Dowd to reach their island only 150 feet away. In the summer, they picnicked, swam, hiked and explored the wooded wonderland. They fished for Northern Pike, crappies and bass off the dock set on the 260-acre recreational lake. In the winter, they trudged across the frozen lake to get there.

In 1998, Cindy and Mac decided to replace a small shed with a cabin. The couple transported the heavy roof trusses on a makeshift raft, and hauled them up the hill to the build site. The cabin was an on-and-off project for years until Mac became seriously ill, and Cindy took over as general contractor, finishing the 768-square-foot dwelling, which now had a wood-burning stove, water and electricity, in 2008.

Their daughter, Chrissie Daoud, has many memories of carefree island life when she was a kid. “Since I grew up with it, it just seemed normal to me,” she said.

Mac died in 2011, and Cindy now rents the cabin through HomeAway during the summer and fall. She’s selling because it’s become a challenge to rent, clean and maintain the property. She’s plans to downsize and travel.

But Cindy will miss the hoot of great horned owls and the island’s peaceful secluded setting — only 25 miles from Minneapolis. “Mac said when he was there it washed all his worries away,” she said.

Todd Shipman of Lakes Sotheby’s International Realty, 612-382-4550, has the listing.