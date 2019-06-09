Did you know?

• Three other Lynx players wore No. 13 before Lindsay Whalen: Maylana Martin (2000-01), Tonya Edwards (2003-04) and Chandi Jones (2005-06).

• Nine other players from current WNBA franchises have had their number retired, including Lisa Leslie (Los Angeles, No. 9), Tamika Catchings (Indiana, No. 24), Becky Hammon (San Antonio/Vegas, No. 25) and Lauren Jackson (Seattle, No. 15).

• Four Vikings quarterbacks have worn No. 13: Steve Bono (1985-86), Gino Torretta (1993), Shaun Hill (2005, 2015-16) and Kelly Holcomb (2007).

• No Wild player has ever worn No. 13.

• Other famous No. 13s: Dan Marino in the NFL; Alex Rodriguez in MLB; James Harden, Steve Nash and Wilt Chamberlain in the NBA; Pavel Datsyuk in the NHL; Kristine Lilly and Alex Morgan in U.S. women’s soccer.

• Ehire Adrianza wears No. 13 for the Twins, and Cameron Reynolds wore No. 13 in 19 games for the Timberwolves in 2018-19.