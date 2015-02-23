Lupita Nyong’o
Calvin Klein
Nyong’o didn’t need a nomination to stun on the red carpet. She had no need for flashy diamonds, either. Her dress was dripping in 6,000 pearls.
Margot Robbie
Saint Laurent
The hair, the makeup, the plunging neckline — the Australian bombshell was the total package. And that necklace? It once belonged to the Duchess of Windsor.
Emma Stone
Elie Saab
Only the redhead ingenue could pull off a beaded, vintage-inspired dress the color of Dijon mustard — and still look like an Oscar statue.
Reese Witherspoon
Tom Ford
The “Wild” actress chose to not discuss her dress on the red carpet, and we understand why. Classic and pretty, but a tad boring.
Scarlett Johansson
Atelier Versace
The emerald gown fit like a glove, but was overshadowed by accessories. Is that a statement necklace? Or is the actress growing a green pirate beard?
Julianne Moore
Chanel
The dress took an impressive 927 hours to make, but the waist drops in all the wrong places. Even if it is Chanel.
Felicity Jones
Alexander McQueen
The beaded top was reminiscent of a Disney princess, but the disastrous skirt resembled a rumpled pile o’ sheets.
Marion Cotillard
Christian Dior
As always, the Dior muse showed everyone how to wear something ... different. This time? Bubble wrap.
Keira Knightley
Valentino
We’re not exactly sure what the writing on her frumpy frock said, but it might have been: “Fire my stylist.”
