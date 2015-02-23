Gallery: Zoe Saldana, left, and Marco Perego arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2015, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Lupita Nyong’o

Calvin Klein

Nyong’o didn’t need a nomination to stun on the red carpet. She had no need for flashy diamonds, either. Her dress was dripping in 6,000 pearls.

Margot Robbie

Saint Laurent

The hair, the makeup, the plunging neckline — the Australian bombshell was the total package. And that necklace? It once belonged to the Duchess of Windsor.

Lupita Nyong'o, right, presents J.K. Simmons with the award for best actor in a supporting role for �Whiplash� at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2015, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Emma Stone

Elie Saab

Only the redhead ingenue could pull off a beaded, vintage-inspired dress the color of Dijon mustard — and still look like an Oscar statue.

Reese Witherspoon

Tom Ford

The “Wild” actress chose to not discuss her dress on the red carpet, and we understand why. Classic and pretty, but a tad boring.

Scarlett Johansson

Atelier Versace

The emerald gown fit like a glove, but was overshadowed by accessories. Is that a statement necklace? Or is the actress growing a green pirate beard?

Julianne Moore

Chanel

The dress took an impressive 927 hours to make, but the waist drops in all the wrong places. Even if it is Chanel.

Felicity Jones

Alexander McQueen

The beaded top was reminiscent of a Disney princess, but the disastrous skirt resembled a rumpled pile o’ sheets.

Marion Cotillard

Christian Dior

As always, the Dior muse showed everyone how to wear something ... different. This time? Bubble wrap.

Keira Knightley

Valentino

We’re not exactly sure what the writing on her frumpy frock said, but it might have been: “Fire my stylist.”