Update: The school’s interim superintendent released a statement Tuesday morning saying that the discussion about submitting prom dress photos for prior approval was merely a suggestion. “We are not going to require any such photo prior to the prom,” the statement said.

Girls heading to prom at a central Minnesota high school in April will have to get their dresses approved before attending.

Osakis High School is requiring girls to submit photographs of themselves in their chosen dress to make sure they meet the school’s new dress code and not risk being turned away at the door on prom night April 22.

“The dress policy has changed from last year to this year. Last year it was a more strict code as in no (bare) midriff and no lacy material,” said prom co-adviser Bobbi Jo Haakinson. “Times have changed, and for everybody to make sure that they are wearing something appropriate, that’s why we are submitting photos.”

The district has had a dress policy for years and students who wondered whether their dress would pass muster on prom night were invited to submit photos in prior years.

The school is changing the code this year, allowing bare midriffs now, for instance, because styles have changed, Haakinson said.

“I’ve talked to a lot of the kids and parents who say ‘You can’t find a dress that does meet the old dress code,’ ” Haakinson said.

The photo requirement this year, discussed at a recent school board meeting, is to assure that students understand the new policy.

“This was just to avoid anybody spending upwards of $500 to $800 on a prom dress” only to be told on prom night that it’s inappropriate, Haakinson said.

Prom advisers will review the photos and decide whether dresses meet the new dress codes, which are still being finalized in writing. If they need to, the advisers will send it to school board members for a decision, Haakinson said.

Boys attending prom will not be required to submit photos, Haakinson said, though there are rules for appropriate attire for boys, too.

“Typically the boys wear a tux and it’s not something that we would need to have them submit,” she said. “A tux is a tux.”