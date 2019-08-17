7 p.m. vs. Orlando City • FSN Plus, 1500-AM

Preview: This is United’s first game against an Eastern Conference team since it won at Montreal on July 6 and it’s the last one this regular season, with eight remaining after Saturday. It has won each of the first two meetings between the teams by one goal since United started MLS play in 2017. … The Loons’ 43 goals tie them with Atlanta and New York Red Bulls for third most in the league. … United captain and veteran midfielder Ozzie Alonso watched Friday’s training in Blaine and is listed as questionable because of what the team termed a leg injury that coach Adrian Heath said is unrelated to a sore shoulder that has bothered him. Heath called him a gameday decision. … United hasn’t allowed a goal in its past four MLS games at Allianz Field. Goalkeeper Vito Mannone is second in MLS with nine clean sheets this season. That’s a club career record. … Forward Darwin Quintero’s winning goal in Wednesday’s 1-0 victory over Colorado was his eighth in MLS play this season and 14th when you include U.S. Open Cup games. … Young striker Mason Toye on Saturday will serve a second game suspension for spitting on a FC Dallas player last Saturday. He was automatically suspended for Wednesday’s game against Colorado for receiving a red card in the incident very late in the game. The MLS disciplinary committee gave him a second-game suspension after reviewing video.

Injuries: Alonso (leg) is questionable. Orlando City lists M Cristian Higuita (hamstring), D Joao Moutinho (hamstring) and D Ruan (hamstring) as out.

JERRY ZGODA