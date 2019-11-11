The owners of a hockey-themed dessert truck are going brick and mortar, and they promise a rotating menu of more than 30 “designer brownies.”

The Warming House by Original Hockey Mom Brownies will open later this month on St. Paul’s Grand Avenue, in a former Erbert & Gerbert’s (1700 Grand Av., St. Paul, ohmbrownies.com).

The bakery will have seating and a to-go business, and will also serve as the production space for the company’s food truck and trailer, catering and booths at Target Field and Xcel Energy Center (Section 102).

Right off the bat there will be gluten-friendly options, with a vegan recipe coming “down the road,” said Andrew Howard, who co-owns the business with his mother Patti Howard (the hockey mom), and runs it with his sister Victoria and dad Tony.

The rest of the menu is simple. Coffees, and ice cream to make those brownies à la mode.

Howard expects a lot of to-go orders at the new space.

Original Hockey Mom Brownies is going brick and mortar

“People want a convenient place to come pick up your brownies,” he said.

“I’m the brownie dealer on the street,” Howard quipped. “I guess you’ve got to have a ‘trap house,’ if you will.”

Though the look of the place is still under wraps, there will be a “selfie wall” that says “Straight Outta Brownies” fashioned after “Straight Outta Compton.”

Besides that, it’ll be a “hockey destination,” Howard said.

Check the company’s Facebook for updates on the opening, sometime in the next few weeks.

@SharynJackson