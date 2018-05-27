Nearly a quarter-million pounds of Spam and another lunch loaf product made by Minnesota-based Hormel is being recalled after some people have been injured from metal objects in the food, federal officials said.

The 228,614 pounds of the canned chicken and pork were produced from Feb. 8-10 in the Austin company’s plant in Fremont, Neb., according to the recall announced by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

Four complaints from consumers about metal in their canned meats brought the problem to Hormel’s attention, and the FSIS was notified Friday.

“There have been reports of minor oral injuries associated with consumption of the products,” the agency’s announcement read. “FSIS has received no additional reports of injury or illness from consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a health care provider.”

The FSIS expressed concerned that some of the products could still be consumers’ homes and wants them either thrown away or returned to the store for a refund.

The following products are subject to recall:

This Hormel product is the subject of a recall.

• 12-ounce metal cans containing “SPAM Classic” with a “Best By” February 2021 date and production codes: F020881, F020882, F020883, F020884, F020885, F020886, F020887, F020888 and F020889. These products were shipped throughout the United States.

• 12-ounce metal cans containing “Hormel Foods Black-Label Luncheon Loaf” with a “Best By” February 2021 date and production codes F02098 and F02108. These products were shipped to Guam only.

The products also bear establishment number “EST. 199N” on the bottom of the can.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Hormel at 1-800-523-4635.

The recall came two days after the company reported record sales and record profit for the quarter to $237.4 million, or 44 cents a share. Wall Street consensus predicted about a penny more.