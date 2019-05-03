When the team behind Travail Collective, the Robbinsdale-based restaurateurs, decided to open a barbecue takeout place in northeast Minneapolis, the barbecue landscape was a lot emptier.

But in the ensuing years of licensing and renovation delays, barbecue became something of a thing in this quadrant of the city. In the last few months, Beast Barbecue (825 E. Hennepin., Mpls., 612-584-3657, beastbarbecue.com) and Animales Barbeque Co. (1121 Quincy St. NE., 347-661-5608, animalesbarbeque.com) opened, and Bark and the Bite opened, closed due to fire, and moved on to St. Paul (2186 Marshall Av., St. Paul, 651-528-7928, barkandthebite.com).

Tonight, starting at 5 p.m., Travail’s Minnesota Barbecue Company joins the crowd (816 Lowry Av. NE., Mpls., 612-315-4967, minnesotabbqco.com)

Courtney Perry
Minnesota Barbecue Company chef Kale Thome with a slab of ribs

Chef Kale Thome, a Kansas native and longtime Travail chef, is the smoked meat mastermind, who will be cooking up ribs, brisket and chicken in a custom vertical smoker, at this (mostly) takeout joint in a former dentist’s office.

To start, the menu skews traditional, but will expand in Travailian fashion with some off-the-wall specials going forward. Look for smoked hanger steak; duck breast from a Minnesota foie gras farm; and a goose burger served in the form of a “Goosey Lucy.”

“Kale is such a technician, that when it comes to creating food, making a consistent product, that’s what this is being bet on,” said Mike Brown, Travail co-owner. “People are going to eat this and say, ‘Wow.’ ”

In addition to the meats, there will be a variety of sides, including dirty rice, cheesy noodles, apple fennel slaw, cucumber salad, baked beans and fresh onion buns.

Courtney Perry
Minnesota Barbecue Company

The space is too small for the sit-down tasting menu shenanigans Travail is known for. Instead, there is some outdoor grassy areas for hanging out, and they’ll be delivering to nearby breweries.

“Travail is an experience-driven restaurant,” Brown said. “This is totally different than anything we’ve ever done. But it’s all about making good food.”