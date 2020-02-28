Among 68 major Minnesota public companies, only four managed to gain this week amid a broad sell-off in the market. And six out of every 10 stocks had double digit percentage losses this week.

Dental and veterinary products supplier Patterson Cos. finished the week up 4.7% after reporting strong third quarter results on Thursday.

Calyxt which uses gene-editing software on agriculture crops only gained on Friday, but the 70-cent gain was enough to erase daily losses the rest of the week.

All the stocks in the 30-member Dow Jones industrial index lost value this week as the index lost more than 3,500 points, or 12.4% for the week, including the two Minnesota members of the widely watched index. Minnetonka-based UnitedHealth Group finished down 15.4% while Maplewood-based 3M Co. had the best week among the Dow components by only losing 4.9% this week.

The biggest loser among Minnesota stocks were Baudette-based specialty drug manufacturer ANI Pharmaceuticals, down 22% after it reported fourth quarter results on Thursday that were below analysts’ revenue and earnings expectations.

Ameriprise Financial share lost 19.5% of their value this week.

Minneapolis-based Sleep Number’s shares fell each day this week after its shares set their 52-week high the previous week after it reported its fourth quarter and year-end results.

The list lists the closing stock price Friday and how much the stock lost during the week.

LOSERS

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.: $48.01, -21.9%

Sleep Number Corp.: $44.05, -21.7%

Vista Outdoor Inc.: $7.35, -21.6%

Stratasys Ltd.: $16, -20.8%

Ameriprise Financial Inc: $141.30, -19.5%

Electromed Inc.: $10.29, -17.5%

HB Fuller Co.: $39.23, -17.4%

Best Buy Co.: $75.65, -16.2%

Tactile Systems Technology Inc.: $50.41, -16.1%

Communications Systems Inc.: $5.70, -15.9%

iMedia Brands Inc.: $2.99, -15.8%

nVent Electric PLC: $24.01, -15.4%

UnitedHealth Group Inc.: $254.96, -15.4%

GAINERS

Calyxt Inc.: $6.31, 5.7%

Inspire Medical Systems Inc.: $85.87, 5.7%

Patterson Companies Inc.: $23.79, 4.7%

Image Sensing Systems Inc.: $5.68, 3.1%