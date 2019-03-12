Mille Lacs anglers will be able to keep one walleye between 21 and 23 inches, or one walleye more than 28 inches, during the first three weeks of the open-water fishing season — a new regulation that ends three years of periodic closures and catch-and-release limitations.

The renewal of a walleye bag limit on the iconic lake in central Minnesota starts May 11, the state’s traditional fishing opener. On that weekend, anglers on Mille Lacs also can revel in all-night fishing. But on May 13, and for the remainder of the season, the Department of Natural Resources will enforce a night closure from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. consistent with recent years.

The new rules, foreshadowed a couple of weeks ago by DNR fisheries chief Brad Parsons, will allow catch and release walleye fishing starting June 1. There are no planned closures for walleye fishing this season, the DNR said in a news release.

“It’s good news that anglers get to keep some walleye this May, but we are being cautious,” Parsons said in a news release. “These regulations represent a careful balance between expanding fishing opportunities and conserving the fishery for the future.”

The walleye harvest on Mille Lacs is governed by annual poundage allotments established each year by a technical committee comprised of fisheries biologists for the DNR and eight Chippewa bands. As co-managers of the fishery, both sides have recognized declines in the abundance and productivity of Mille Lacs walleyes.

Historically, it has been one of the most heavily fished walleye lakes in the country, and its naturally reproducing stock of walleyes has been contending for several years now with invasive species. The introduction of zebra mussels, spiny water fleas and Eurasian watermilfoil has coincided with changes in the lake’s food web.