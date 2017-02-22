On yet another uncharacteristically balmy February day in Minnesota, forecasters are firming up just how much snow will start falling late Thursday into Friday and who is most likely to be on the receiving end.

In a watch posted Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service (NWS) said the “high-end winter storm” will turn from rain to snow Thursday and hit the lower third of Minnesota and fully encompass the Twin Cities as well.

“The heaviest snowfall [is] currently forecast to fall from southwestern Minnesota, up through the Twin Cities and toward Rice Lake and Ladysmith in Wisconsin,” according to the weather service.

Along with St. Paul, Minneapolis and its suburbs, larger populations centers such as Hutchinson, Mankato, Redwood Falls, Red Wing and Faribault are all in the path of what is anticipated to be snowfall of 6 to 12 inches by the time the storm ends Friday evening.

“Amounts in excess of 12 inches [are] possible,” the NWS statement read. On Twitter, the weather service said that the previous single snowfall of more than a foot in the Twin Cities came on Feb. 20-21, 2011.

To top it off, winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour are part of the wintry recipe, “resulting in considerable blowing snow and possible blizzard conditions,” the statement continued. “The Friday morning and afternoon commutes are expected to be significantly impacted.”

OK. so this is a file photo from Dec. 9, 1989, of the Trans-Antarctica Expedition led by Minnesotan Wil Steger, but you get the picture.

In the meantime, the Twin Cities is about to flirt with record warmth. Wednesday’s high is forecast to be 56, just shy of the Feb. 22 record of 57 set in 1930.

A high of 62 was reached Tuesday at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. That toppled the all-time high on a Feb. 21 of 59 set in 1930.