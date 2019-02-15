It's a big day for girls' tournament action, starting with the opening day of the girls' state dance team tournament at Target Center.
Here's the dance team schedule, which you can watch by clicking here:
Class 1A jazz qualifying at 11:20 a.m. and finals at 5:20 p.m.
Class 2A jazz qualifying at 1:50 p.m. and finals at 7 p.m.
Class 3A jazz qualifying at 1:55 p.m. and finals at 7 p.m.
The tournament continues Saturday.
