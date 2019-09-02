Mississippi scored in the 109th minute Sunday, defeating the Gophers 3-2 in Oxford, Miss.

The Gophers led 2-0 by the 31st minute on goals by Haley Hartkemeyer and Megan Gray.

Ole Miss (3-1-0) tied the score in the 80th minute, and Gabby Little won it in extra time.

The Gophers (0-2-2) play at home Thursday vs. Marquette.

• Brady Shoemaker had RBI singles in the first and ninth innings and former Gopher Jordan Jess (7-1) allowed one run in 5⅔ innings to lead the Saints to a 4-2 victory over the Chicago Dogs in Chicago. The Saints will close the regular season Monday at Chicago before beginning the American Association playoffs Wednesday.

• Former Gophers pitcher Sara Groenewegen propelled Team Canada into the 2020 Olympics, going 2-1 with a 0-70 ERA in the weeklong WBSC Softball Americas Qualifier in Surrey, Canada. Canada defeated Brazil 7-0 on Sunday.

