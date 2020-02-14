– The Gophers women’s basketball team suffered its second straight blowout loss, falling 99-76 to Ohio State on Thursday night at Value City Arena.

The 99 points are most the Gophers have given up since losing to South Dakota 101-89 in the women’s NIT on March 20, 2016. They have lost their past two games by a combined 48 points.

Minnesota (15-10, 5-9 Big Ten) has lost seven straight to Ohio State (15-9, 8-5) and dropped to 3-28 all-time against the Buckeyes on the road.

Ohio State, which has won four in a row, led 49-37 at halftime after the first quarter ended knotted at 24-24.

The Gophers never got closer than six points in the second half and at one point missed 17 of 18 field goal attempts.

The Gophers’ schedule does not let up. Their final four regular-season games are at Michigan State, vs. No. 20 Indiana, at No. 17 Iowa and vs. No. 10 Maryland.

Gophers coach Lindsay Whalen looked on at the end of a game last month at Williams Arena.

Gophers freshman Jamsine Powell had her third straight game of 20 or more points (21), making 14 of 15 free throws. Gophers guard Gadiva Hubbard scored her 1,000th career point in the game.

Freshman Madison Greene had a career-high 25 points for Ohio State.

Jasmine Brunson returned to action for the Gophers; she missed two games after taking an elbow to the jaw against Rutgers. Whalen used her off the bench.