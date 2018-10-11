Scouting report Gophers at No. 3 Ohio State

11 a.m. Saturday, Ohio Stadium (FS1, 100.3-FM)

With coach back, scary OSU rolling along

A look at the Buckeyes

Ohio State (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) went through turmoil during training camp, when coach Urban Meyer’s handling of domestic assault allegations against former wide receivers coach Zach Smith came under scrutiny. Meyer was placed on paid leave during training camp and was suspended for three games, but the Buckeyes haven’t missed a beat. Ohio State beat TCU in Arlington, Texas, then rallied for a 27-26 win at Penn State to cement its status as the team to beat in the Big Ten. The remaining schedule still has challenges — trips to Purdue and Michigan State, and the Big Game against Michigan to end the regular season — but the Buckeyes have the inside track to make the Big Ten Championship Game.

Who to watch: Chase Young, DE

Nick Bosa, the reigning Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year, is out until at least November, but the Buckeyes haven’t suffered because of Young, a 6-5, 265-pound sophomore who keeps making big plays. He was at his best at Penn State, with six tackles, three sacks and the key fourth-down tackle for loss against Nittany Lions running back Miles Sanders with 1:19 left in the fourth quarter. “He’s explosive, strong, plays hard. He’s gonna be a first-round draft pick — whenever he wants to be,’’ Gophers offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca said of Young, who leads Ohio State with five sacks and has seven tackles for loss.

From the coach: Urban Meyer

Meyer won BCS national championships at Florida in 2006 and ’08 and guided the Buckeyes to the first College Football Playoff title in 2014. His team is a strong contender to make its third playoff appearance. “We’ve overcome significant injuries. Most notable is Nick Bosa. And we’re still finding ways to win games,’’ Meyer said. “And just really good people on this team. We go out to practice and guys want to get better. So, it’s a good group to coach, good people and guys work really hard.’’

Randy Johnson