WASECA, MINN. — Law enforcement officials are planning a 10 a.m. news conference Tuesday to release details of a shooting Monday night that severely wounded a Waseca police officer and also wounded a suspect.

The incident happened after 8 p.m. after police responded to reports of a disturbance at a residence on the 900 block of 3rd Avenue SE. in the city, about 70 miles south of the Twin Cities.

The officer who was shot was flown by air ambulance to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale for treatment of what emergency dispatch audio disclosed was a gunshot wound to the head. The unidentified suspect was taken to the same hospital. Officials did not release information about their conditions.

U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn, whose district includes Waseca, identified the wounded officer as Arik Matson, 32.

Hagedorn said that Matson “was reportedly ambushed and severely wounded while responding to a domestic disturbance complaint.”

The congress member said he was in touch overnight with Arik’s father, retired Albert Lea police officer Tim Matson.

Waseca Officer Arik Matson.

“The work of our police officers can be exceptionally difficult and unpredictable,” Hagedorn said in a posting on Facebook. “Dealing with illicit illegal drug use and trafficking, people suffering from mental illness, and felony crimes perpetrated by evil people far too often place the lives of those who protect and serve at risk.”

Arik Matson first became a licensed officer in Minnesota in 2010, public records show. He joined the Waseca police force in November 2013 on a part-time basis and was promoted to full-time in early 2015, according to a city manager’s report at the time. He was elevated “from among highly regarded and qualified candidates for the position,” the report to the mayor and City Council noted.

In early 2010, Arik and Tim Matson both worked the night shift with the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, according to an Albert Lea Tribune profile of the father and son.

Arik Matson graduated from Albert Lea High School in 2006, was in the police explorer’s program and interned with the Albert Lea Police Department, according to the article. He then earned his law enforcement degree from Minnesota State University-Mankato, and worked security for the Minnesota Vikings when their preseason camp was located in Mankato.

Monday night, a woman and a man who answered the phone at a residence where police had converged said they could not say anything about it. “We are in a crime scene area and … we know nothing,” the woman said.

Waseca police, the State Patrol and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) were among the agencies responding to the scene — a residential area of the city.

Early Tuesday, yellow police tape still cordoned off the tree-lined block where the incident took place.

Marty Buum, who lives two doors away from where the shootings occurred, said he and his wife were entertaining several couples at the time of the incident and did not hear any shots. He said they became aware that something was going on nearby when they noticed emergency flashing lights just after 8 p.m.

“Pretty soon more and more emergency vehicles showed up, and police and police, and we thought, ‘OK, this is more than an ambulance,’ ” Buum said Tuesday morning.

Buum described the neighborhood as “close knit,” with most of the residents having lived there for many years.

The BCA said it plans to release more details at Tuesday morning’s news conference at the Waseca Police Department.

Staff Writer John Reinan contributed to this report.