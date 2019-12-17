John Borger was drawn to journalism early on, starting with his high school newspaper in Parkersburg, W.Va. He stayed with it on the campus paper at Michigan State University, where he met fellow journalist Judy Yates, and took his devotion to the free press with him to Yale Law School.

Eventually Borger landed in Minnesota, where he built a long and noteworthy career as one of the nation’s pre-eminent First Amendment lawyers.

Borger, 68, died Monday evening in Minneapolis as his son Nick read to him from a prized comic book. He had endured a struggle with cancer for several years.

He provided counsel to generations of editors and writers at the Star Tribune. The newspaper’s senior vice president and general counsel, Randy Lebedoff, called him “a brilliant First Amendment advocate who contributed greatly to our state and country by standing up for freedom of speech when it counted.”

In 2017, Borger retired from the Faegre Baker Daniels law firm, where he represented the Star Tribune and other media organizations for four decades.

The following year, Borger became only the third lawyer to receive the Champion of the First Amendment award, the highest honor from the American Bar Association (ABA) Forum on Communications Law at its annual conference in Napa, Calif.

The award cited Borger’s devotion to freedom of speech and freedom of the press, “passionately and zealously fighting to hold public officials and institutions accountable through transparency.”

The honor also cited his pivotal role in helping to organize a national network of lawyers that represents the news media.

Borger was the lead attorney representing the estate of the late Chris Kyle, who was sued for defamation by former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura.

Ventura said Kyle fabricated an incident in Kyle’s bestselling memoir, “American Sniper,” concerning a fight Kyle claimed the two had in a California bar. Ventura won a $1.8 million verdict in U.S. District Court in St. Paul in 2014, but it was overturned by the U.S. Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals and settled out of court in 2017.

Borger was well-known and admired across Twin Cities newsrooms. As word of his death spread, journalists shared their stories of receiving his steady, comforting counsel ranging from prepublication review of sensitive stories to defense of the press in court and his support in its push for open public hearings.

Friends described him as a gentle presence with a warm grin but also a glint in his eye that suggested he was up for the good fight.

Borger is survived by his wife Judy Yates Borger, a retired reporter at the St. Paul Pioneer Press, three grown children and young grandchildren.

In recent weeks, he had lovingly chronicled his life through entries on a CaringBridge site. He wrote his final passage Friday about his wedding in 1974 and their honeymoon of warm days on Cape Cod where, he wrote, “Judy danced beneath a diamond sky with one hand waving free, silhouetted by the sea.”

On Monday, Judy Borger took over the CaringBridge site, telling the story of how John spent his final Sunday with the family at iFly Indoor Skydiving in Minnetonka, an indoor tube that simulates the sensation of jumping out of an airplane.

John wore a Superman sweatshirt and baggy pants and was aided by three staff members as he took the plunge along with his three children, wife and grandsons.

“With his thumbs up, and a smile on his face, John felt the joy of free flight,” Judy Borger wrote.

A memorial service is tentatively planned for early January, with details still to be determined.