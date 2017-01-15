Tommy Allsup, a member of Buddy Holly’s reconstituted Crickets who endured harsh days on the road touring with the ill-fated Winter Dance Party tour in 1959 and lost the coin toss to Ritchie Valens that saved his life, has died. He was 85.

After the tour that took the lives of Holly, Valens and J.P. “the Big Bopper” Richardson in a plane crash in an Iowa farm field on Feb. 3, 1959, Allsup continued his career as a rockabilly and western swing guitarist. But it was one of the fateful moments in rock ’n’ roll history that Allsup could never forget and that gained him fame among Holly aficionados.

Allsup and the other Cricket, Waylon Jennings, were supposed to be on the plane that Holly had chartered to fly him and his band to Fargo for the tour’s next stop in Moorhead. But the Bopper was ill, and Jennings gave up his seat to Richardson, the large Texas DJ who sang “Chantilly Lace.”

At the Feb. 2 stop in Clear Lake, Iowa, Valens, who was only 17, begged Allsup to give up his seat. “Ritchie, all night long, would come around and say ‘Let me fly,’ and I said, ‘Get away from me, quit it, don’t bug me,’ ” Allsup is quoted saying in “The Day the Music Died,” by Martin Huxley and Quinton Skinner.

Later, as Allsup was checking a dressing room to see that the band had all “our stuff,” he saw Valens, the Southern California heartthrob signing autographs.

“For some reason, he [Valens] said, ‘You going to let me fly? And I just flipped a 50-cent piece and said, ‘Call it.’ He called heads. And so I went back to the station wagon and I told Buddy, ‘I’m not going to be flying. Will you get my shirts laundered?’ ”

epa01622803 American musician Tommy Allsup, a former member of Buddy Holly's band the Crickets, plays during The '50 Winter's Later' tribute concert in Clear Lake, Iowa, USA, 02 February 2009. Fans from around the world have descended on the region for the week long tribute to Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, and J.P. 'The Big Bopper' Richardson, who along with pilot Roger Peterson, perished in a plane crash in a snowy corn field in 03 February 1959. EPA/STEVE POPE

The single-engine, four-seat Beachcraft Bonanza crashed several hours later; the unheated tour bus filled with the rest of the entertainers, including Dion and the Belmonts, made it to Moorhead.

Allsup died Jan. 11 in Springfield, Mo., due to complications from a hernia operation, said his son Austin Allsup, a singer and musician. He had been hospitalized since early this month.

Allsup was originally thought to have died in the crash. He gave his wallet to Holly so that he could pick up some mail for him from general delivery. The authorities found Allsup’s identification near Holly’s body and initially reported Allsup was dead.

Tommy Douglas Allsup was born near Owasso, Okla., on Nov. 24, 1931. By 18, he started his own western swing band, Tommy Allsup’s Range Riders. He played backup for Bob Wills, Kenny Rogers and produced records for Willie Nelson and Asleep at the Wheel.

His rhythm guitar was on such recordings as the Everly Brothers’ “Cathy’s Clown,” Rogers’s “The Gambler” and Charlie Rich’s “Behind Closed Doors.” He also recorded the sci-fi folk novelty number “In the Year 2525,” by the duo Zager and Evans, a No. 1 pop recording in 1969.

In the 1970s, Allsup produced one of Wills’ last recordings, “For the Last Time.” He also opened a Dallas nightclub in the late 1980s, named Tommy’s Heads Up Saloon in acknowledgment of the fateful coin toss.

Besides the coin toss, another of Allsup’s enduring memories of the Winter Dance Party tour — which zigzagged in haphazard fashion across Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa — was how cold it got on the buses that kept breaking down. After a Jan. 31 show in Duluth and with the temperature about 30 below, the bus stalled on a hill incline near Hurley, Wis. In an interview with the Star Tribune in 2009, Allsup gave this description of the tour’s dire straits: “It was so cold, and we were just sitting there right in the middle of the road. Everybody started thinking we were about to freeze to death.”

One of Allsup’s biggest fans was Sevan Garabedian of Montreal, who produced a documentary on the tour.

“What a great loss,” Garabedian posted on Facebook. “... Way over half a century ago, Tommy lost a coin toss to Ritchie Valens that, as fate would have it, saved his life and gave him 58 years that he would not otherwise have had. Tommy made the most of his “extra” time and then some. His lived his life to the fullest and left a huge mark on music history.”

The Washington Post and the Associated Press contributed to this report