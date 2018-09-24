A corrections officer at Oak Park Heights state prison died Monday after rushing to help another officer who was being assaulted by an inmate, according to the Minnesota Department of Corrections.

Joseph Parise, 37, was one of several officers who responded at noon to break up the assault. Then he went back to his post, where he suffered a "medical emergency."

Parise was taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, where he died, according to a statement from department spokeswoman Sarah Fitzgerald.

The cause of death was still unknown, she said. The prison remained under lockdown late Monday afternoon and an investigation was underway, she said.

"This is a very difficult day for our Oak Park Heights officers and employees, and our entire department," Fitzgerald said. "We are deeply saddened by today's events. We offer our heartfelt condolences to Officer Parise's family, friends and all of his fellow officers."

Two other employees were injured during the altercation, evaluated at the hospital and released.

Officials with AFSCME Council 5, the union that represents 2,000 corrections officers in Minnesota, said in a statement Monday that Parise had worked for the Department of Corrections for four years.

"We join in mourning with our correctional brothers and sisters," the statement said. "We offer our deepest respects to our fallen brother for his courage and his service."

Corrections officers have been calling on state officials to hire more guards for months, following a series of violent attacks against officers this year.

Joseph Gomm, a 45-year-old corrections officer from Blaine, was attacked and killed in July at Stillwater prison, with an inmate accused of the crime. Gomm was the first Minnesota corrections officer to be killed in the line of duty.

A month before his death, a corrections officer at Oak Park Heights was attacked and slashed repeatedly with a razor in the face, hands and scalp.

In March, a total of 10 officers were injured in the same week after two fights broke out among inmates. All 10 were treated at a hospital and released the same day.

Guy Wicklander, a retired Stillwater corrections officer, said the attacks were putting more and more pressure on officers.

"Just in a normal situation it's a stressful job," said Wicklander, who was nearly killed during a 1999 inmate attack at Oak Park Heights. "But especially right now."

Oak Park Heights corrections officers have set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for Parise's family.