Two nursing strikes cost Allina Health more than $149 million last year, according to a fourth-quarter financial report released Tuesday by the Minneapolis-based hospital and clinic system.

The cost of replacing more than 4,000 nurses during the strikes at five Allina hospitals canceled out the health system’s entire operating revenue of $119 million, the report showed.

Allina leaders maintained during the strikes that they had to hold out to phase union nurses out of their costly health insurance plans. Allina did not immediately reply Tuesday afternoon to a request for comment.

Nurses advocated for those health plans as well as increased staffing and workplace safety protections during a seven-day strike in June and a 37-day walkout last fall.

The standoff ended in October after Gov. Mark Dayton and Lt. Gov. Tina Smith held all-night negotiations at the governor’s residence. The compromise gradually phases nurses off their union-backed health plans but offers some guarantees over the benefit levels of their Allina corporate plans.

Allina’s financial report noted that the final strike tally could change, as the health system is still sorting out costs with some of the contractors it hired during the strike.

Allina still ended the year in the black overall, thanks to strong investment returns last year that supplemented its operating revenues.