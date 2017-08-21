The National Transportation Safety Board on Monday released its preliminary findings about the cause of a powerful natural gas explosion that ripped through Minnehaha Academy in south Minneapolis earlier this month, killing two people and injuring nine.

“At the time of the explosion, two workers were installing new piping to support the relocation of gas meters from the basement of the building to the outside,” said a two-page report released by the agency Monday afternoon. Two new meters mounted on a wall were ready for the new piping to be connected.”

The report continued: “While workers were removing the existing piping, a full-flow natural gas line at pressure was opened.”

Unable to contain the gas leak, the two workers evacuated the building, investigators said.

A school maintenance worker who heard and smelled the gas leak went down to the basement to investigate, according to the report. When he realized what happened, he got on his handheld radio and ordered the school’s evacuation as a precaution, investigators said. Less than a minute later, the building exploded, they said.

The school worker was not identified in the report.

The report shed little new light on the Aug. 2 explosion, which tore a gaping hole through the school’s upper campus on West River Parkway. Earlier this month, federal safety investigators announced that they were focusing their investigation on whether workers moving a gas meter caused the blast.

The two contractors, a father-son duo from Eagan-based Master Mechanical Inc., have spoken with investigators, NTSB officials said.

The natural gas explosion killed receptionist Ruth Berg, 47, and part-time custodian John F. Carlson, 82, who also worked as a Metro Transit bus driver for more than three decades. At the time, officials said the two bodies were found near each other, both on the south side of the collapsed portion of the building.