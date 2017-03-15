Gallery: Fr. Joseph Gillespie worked the crowd as he emceed a raffle at Friday night's fish fry at St. Albert the Great church.

Call it a Paddy pardon. Most Minnesota Catholics will be allowed to eat their corned beef or even a burger on St. Patrick’s Day, thanks to bishops’ ruling that they can opt out of their fish-only fast.

Five of Minnesota’s six bishops have declared that the day of shamrocks and revelry merits a special “dispensation” from no-meat mandate for Fridays during Lent.

It’s for the “common spiritual good,” the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis explained in its announcement.

While fish fry purveyors may not be thrilled, many area Catholics are relieved.

“I think it’s a great idea, said Bryan Marshall, working St. Albert the Great Church’s annual fish fry last week. “You get tired of eating fish six weeks in a row.”

Catholics in the only diocese to ban the beef, New Ulm, aren’t exactly dancing a jig.

Corned beef in New York, March 2, 2017. For a large number of Americans, particularly Irish-Americans and particularly at this time of year, corned beef is a smell that signals the arrival of St. Patrick's Day.

“I’m sure there will be people not happy about this,” said Mary O’Connor, a founder of the New Ulm St. Patrick’s Day parade.

“In New Ulm, at least we have sauerkraut,” added her friend Mary Jane Glawe.