AFTON

APRIL 12

Suspicious activity. A woman walking her dog in the area of Neal Avenue and 15th Street told authorities that a large gray sports-utility vehicle with tinted windows had slowed down and driven alongside her before speeding off when another vehicle approached. She said she saw the SUV again when she was getting into her vehicle, and purposely drove to evade it.

HAM LAKE

APRIL 23

Theft. A 2007 GMC Yukon was stolen from a driveway in the 17300 block of Zumbrota Street NE.

LAKE ELMO

APRIL 8

Suspicious activity. A resident in the 4000 block of Lilac Lane reported a van containing three men parked outside his home. A deputy arrived to find the resident talking with the men in the van about paint colors; they turned out to be the contractors he had hired to paint his house.

LAUDERDALE

APRIL 13

Weapon. Police stopped a 34-year-old man driving in the area of Como and 33rd avenues. The driver, who had a valid permit to carry and was in possession of a firearm, agreed to a preliminary breath test and was cited for carrying a pistol while under the influence of alcohol. Police confiscated the pistol and told the man how he could retrieve it.

LEXINGTON

APRIL 26

Theft. License plates were stolen from a vehicle in the 8900 block of Duwayne Avenue.

MAPLEWOOD

APRIL 11

Robbery. Two boys asked a woman for a donation to their basketball team and then grabbed her wallet when she reached into it for money, in the parking lot of a grocery store in the 3000 block of White Bear Avenue.

APRIL 14

Burglary. A police canine helped officers find a 32-year-old man hiding in a utility closet in an apartment complex under construction in the 1900 block of English Street. The suspect, who told police he climbed through a vent hole to get into the building, appeared to have set aside construction items to steal before he was caught.

APRIL 24

Theft. A 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix was stolen from the 2800 block of County Road H2.

Property damage. A 29-year-old Minneapolis man was cited for property damage and violating an order for protection in the 7600 block of Woodlawn Drive.

APRIL 28

Disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of a fight at an apartment in the 7100 block of Silver Lake Road. They cited a 26-year-old Mounds View man for disorderly conduct.

An arrest or citation means police suspect a crime has occurred; they are allegations and still must go before a judge. Items are selected from reports made to police departments and are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of crime.