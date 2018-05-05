ANDOVER

APRIL 18

Theft. A license plate was stolen off a vehicle in the 15200 block of Avocet Street NW.

FRIDLEY

APRIL 17

Check welfare. Officers responded to a report of a woman walking with a deer head on the 5200 block of Central Avenue NE. The woman was located; she was waiting for the bus and did not need assistance.

APRIL 18

Fraud. Officers responded to a report of possible fraud on the 1600 block of North Innsbruck Drive NE. A man told officers that he was unable to connect to the internet. No fraud occurred.

HAM LAKE

APRIL 17

Theft. Tires and rims were stolen from Abra Auto Body, 13819 Johnson St. NE.

LAKE ELMO

APRIL 5

Parking. Authorities left a citation on the windshield of a red SUV parked in a handicapped spot without a permit in the 8600 block of Eagle Point Boulevard.

LAUDERDALE

APRIL 2

Warrant. A 34-year-old woman was arrested on an outstanding Washington County warrant and nine outstanding Ramsey County warrants in the area of Larpenteur Avenue and Hwy. 280.

APRIL 6

Theft. License plate tabs were reported stolen off a vehicle in the 1600 block of Carl Street.

MAPLEWOOD

APRIL 2

Theft. A woman pretended to try to pay for an order of food at a restaurant in the 2300 block of White Bear Avenue and then fled in a vehicle with two others who had already left with the order. An officer recognized the vehicle from a previous dash-and-dine and the woman was identified and sent a citation for theft in the mail.

MOUNDS VIEW

APRIL 5

Tobacco violation. A 28-year-old man was cited for selling tobacco to two minors without checking their identification at Tobacco View, 2539 Mounds View Blvd.

APRIL 19

Theft. A 26-year-old Coon Rapids man was arrested for possession of stolen property after he was caught stealing a vehicle in the 2600 block of Lake Court Drive.

NEW BRIGHTON

APRIL 6

Property damage. A rock was reported thrown at a building in the 2000 block of Old Hwy. 8 NW., causing the window on a door to shatter.

APRIL 7

Robbery. Someone reported being robbed at gunpoint of $100 cash and an iPhone while trying to purchase marijuana in the 1000 block of Thorndale Avenue.

NEWPORT

APRIL 6

Neighbor complaint. A resident cleaning a property in the 600 block of 7th Avenue reported a neighbor was moving some of the debris he had purposefully separated. The neighbor, who denied doing anything to the debris piles, was advised to leave them alone.

ST. ANTHONY

APRIL 9

Drugs. A 42-year-old man was arrested for possession of a controlled substance at 29th Avenue and Silver Lake Road.

John Wareham • 612-673-7759 and Susan Hilliard • 612-673-7131

An arrest or citation means police suspect a crime has occurred; they are allegations and still must go before a judge. Items are selected from reports made to police departments and are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of crime.