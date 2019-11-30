After his team was humiliated in a six-goal loss to North Dakota on Thanksgiving night, Gophers men's hockey coach Bob Motzko was eager to see how his players would respond on Friday against the third-ranked Fighting Hawks.

The Gophers' energy, focus and compete level were much better in the finale, and the pace of play on both sides resembled memorable battles from the teams' days as WCHA rivals. The result, however, still was the same as North Dakota held on for a 3-2 victory and series sweep at 3M Arena at Mariucci before an announced crowd of 9,823.

"I hate lessons, but we learned one and they're not fun," Motzko said. "… To a man, we came with an effort tonight to play a hockey game against a really good hockey team. Unfortunately, we made a couple of mistakes, and it cost us."

Jasper Weatherby and Jordan Kawaguchi scored in the second period, when North Dakota (12-1-2) took control to extend its unbeaten streak to 11 games (10-0-1). The Fighting Hawks, perhaps sending a message by wearing the black sweaters they designate for games of added importance, faced a Gophers team looking to atone from Thursday's 9-3 loss.

Minnesota (5-8-3) got goals from Tyler Nanne in the first period and Ben Meyers in the third. Jared Moe made 19 saves.

Early on, things were in the home team's favor.

NORTH DAKOTA 3, GOPHERS MEN 2 Friday: 7 p.m. at Ohio State (BTN)

The Gophers went on the power play 54 seconds in when UND defenseman Matt Kiersted was called for roughing. But Robbie Stucker's hooking penalty produced a four-on-four situation. Nanne then intercepted an errant clearing pass and blasted a shot from the point past goalie Adam Scheel for a 1-0 Gophers lead at 2:41.

"Tyler stepping up and being a leader and showing confidence was huge for us,'' Gophers forward Blake McLaughlin said.

Nanne's goal drew a roar from the Minnesota portion of the crowd that was much more evenly split than Thursday, when the UND faithful created an Engelstad South-like atmosphere as the goals piled up.

Seven minutes into the first, Moe made a great sliding save on Kawaguchi's wraparound attempt.

North Dakota tied it 1-1 at 12:42 of the first when Judd Caulfield stole the puck from Gophers defenseman Jackson LaCombe behind the Minnesota net and fed Shane Pinto, who fired the puck past Moe.

Moe kept the score tied with an in-close save on Collin Adams near the 17-minute mark, then denied Kawaguchi's attempt to stuff the puck from the side of the net.

In the period's final 10 seconds, Gophers defenseman Matt Staudacher hit the ice to foil a UND two-on-one rush.

North Dakota took a 2-1 lead 3:04 into the second period when Weatherby collected a rebound of a Colton Poolman shot and backhanded a shot past Moe.

Kawaguchi made it 3-1 at 9:48 of the third with his third goal of the series. The junior winger redirected Kiersted's shot from the half-wall past Moe.

Minnesota went on a power play at 5:23 of third when Kiersted was called for tripping. Meyers made UND pay by cutting the lead to 3-2 at 6:27 when he beat Scheel after a cross-ice pass from Walker.

The Gophers pushed for the tying goal and pulled Moe for an extra attacker with 1:20 left but couldn't get the puck past Scheel, who finished with 23 saves.