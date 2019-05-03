Former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor was moved from the Hennepin County Jail to a state Department of Corrections facility Thursday as he awaits sentencing for the fatal shooting of Justine Ruszczyk Damond.

Sheriff's office spokesman Edgar Linares said Noor was preemptively transferred for security reasons.

According to jail records, Noor was released from the jail at 6 p.m., two days after he was found guilty of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Damond's death. He was ordered held in custody before his June 7 sentencing.

Minnesota Department of Corrections records show that Noor was taken to the Minnesota Correctional Facility at Oak Park Heights, where he will be held pending sentencing.

Noor was convicted of fatally shooting Damond after he and his partner responded to a 911 call about a possible sexual assault behind her south Minneapolis home. He was found not guilty of the most serious charge, second-degree murder.

