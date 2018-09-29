A Minneapolis police officer fired on an armed suspect during a foot chase on the city's North Side Friday evening after the man pulled a gun on pursuing officers, authorities said.

No one was injured. An adult male suspect was arrested and is expected to be booked into the Hennepin County jail.

The altercation began just after 7 p.m. near Aldrich and 31st avenues N., where police spotted a large group of people congregating. Officers made contact with the crowd and spotted a man with a handgun.

He fled on foot, prompting a brief chase. While running, the suspect ignored verbal commands to drop the firearm, said police spokesman John Elder. An officer fired a single shot after the man pulled the gun, Elder said.

The bullet missed and the suspect dropped his weapon before surrendering to police.

A handgun was recovered in a nearby front lawn, according to emergency dispatch audio. Responding officers reported bullet damage to a house on the 2900 block of Bryant Avenue N.