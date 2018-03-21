They still have their big pelican — a 15-foot-tall statue named “Pelican Pete.”

But there are no more Big Macs in this Otter Tail County resort town.

McDonald’s closed its restaurant in Pelican Rapids last week, taking down the golden arches and hauling them off on a flatbed truck.

While there are still many dining options in this community about 200 miles northwest of the Twin Cities, residents said it’s been a tough breakup.

“It leaves you with a hollow feeling in the pit of your stomach,” said Mayor Brent Frazier. “In a big city, when a McDonald’s leaves, it might not even be missed. But in a small community, it leaves a hole.”

It had been 10 years since the fast-food giant opened a franchise, making this city of 2,500 one of the smallest in Minnesota to land a McDonald’s. And it was a point of pride with the locals.

“I often had people from other communities comment to me, ‘How did you ever get a McDonald’s in Pelican Rapids, anyway?’ ” Frazier said.

Media reports said McDonald’s and the building owner couldn’t reach agreement on a new lease. A McDonald’s corporate spokesperson wasn’t immediately available Wednesday.

The loss of McDonald’s could mean more business for local eateries like the Muddy Moose, Escobar’s and the Screaming Eagle. But sometimes a person just gets a hankering for Mickey D’s.

“There are a lot of good places to eat in Pelican Rapids, but it’s always nice to have a little variety,” said Susan Strand, who works at City Hall. “I will miss it.”