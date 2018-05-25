The school bus driver who struck and killed a bicyclist in St. Paul earlier this month will not face any charges in the case.

The Ramsey County Attorney’s Office issued a statement Friday noting that it will not charge Leland W. Jacobs in the May 9 death of Alan D. Grahn.

“Based on the facts presented to us by the St. Paul Police Department, we have determined that we cannot prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the driver operated the bus in a grossly negligent manner which is the legal standard required to bring a felony level criminal charge,” said county attorney spokesman Dennis Gerhardstein.

Police spokesman Steve Linders said that two witnesses told investigators that Jacobs had the right of way when the collision occurred.

“According to witnesses, the bicyclist did not stop,” Linders said.

The bus was traveling eastbound on Summit Avenue and was turning northbound onto Snelling Avenue when it struck Grahn, who was traveling westbound on Summit, Linders said.

Alan Grahn was killed while he was riding his bicycle and was struck by a school bus in St. Paul.

The crash occurred about 2:10 p.m. by Macalester College while 30 students from Ramsey Middle School were onboard the bus.

Grahn, 75, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“There are currently no plans to send the case to the city attorney’s office” for review of lesser charges, Linders said. “According to the investigator, there doesn’t appear to be any probable cause for any crime that the city attorney would prosecute.”