The bicyclist killed in a collision with a school bus at a busy St. Paul intersection Wednesday has been identified.

Alan D. Grahn, 75, of Minneapolis, died after he was struck by the bus shortly after 2 p.m. at the intersection of Snelling and Summit avenues. Police believe the bus, driven by Leland W. Jacobs of St. Paul, was in the process of turning when Grahn was struck. Grahn, who was wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene. Jacobs has not been arrested or charged in the crash, and police say the investigation is ongoing.

About 30 students from Ramsey Middle School were on the bus, and some witnessed the collision, St. Paul Public Schools officials said. No one on the bus was injured.

Grahn was identified in a police report and by his son Andy Grahn, who confirmed in a Facebook post that his father was killed.

“I was lucky to have been raised by such a good father,” Andy Grahn wrote. “He set in motion so much love and happiness and taught me so many valuable lessons. I intend to honor his memory and life by always climbing towards my goals and helping other people to strive forward.”

Alan Grahn’s Facebook posts reflect the life of a grandfather, family man and active outdoorsman. Photos show him hoisting his grandchildren in the air, while others show him scaling cliffs. Grahn leaves behind a wife and adult children.

St. Paul police say there were 99 collisions between vehicles and bicycles in 2017, with one fatality. So far this year, there have been five, with one fatality.