Visiting Rider defeated the No. 6 Gophers 21-17 on Friday night at Williams Arena. Ryan Cloud of the Broncs beat Bobby Steveson 1-0 at heavyweight on a second-period escape to clinch the upset.

The Gophers got a pin in 40 seconds at 141 pounds from Mitch McGee and two major decisions from Bailee O’Reilly at 165 and Owen Webster at 184. Rider won six of the 10 matches; at 174, Dean Sherry pinned No. 7 Devin Skatzka in 2:52.

U volleyball hosts Michigan

After seeing its nine-match home winning streak this season end, the No. 5 Gophers volleyball team will play Michigan at 7 p.m. Saturday at Maturi Pavilion.

Minnesota (19-4, 13-2 Big Ten) beat the No. 23 Wolverines 3-2 on Oct. 25 in Ann Arbor, Mich., after losing the first two sets.

The Gophers lost to No. 7 Wisconsin 3-1 on Thursday. Michigan (18-7, 11-4) has won five in a row.

• Nikki Anderson’s second goal of the game in the second overtime gave top-seeded Concordia (St. Paul) a 2-1 victory over visiting St. Cloud State in the NSIC women’s soccer semi­finals. Minnesota State Mankato beat Augustana 3-0 in the other semifinal. Alesha Duccini gave the Mavericks a 1-0 lead in the 19th minute.

• The Gophers women’s cross-country team finished third in the NCAA Midwest Regional in Stillwater, Okla., and has a chance to advance as an at-large team to the NCAA championships on Saturday of next week in Terre Haute, Ind. Anastasia Korzenowski was Minnesota’s top runner, placing ninth. On the men’s side, the Gophers were ninth led by Alec Basten who was fourth to secure an automatic spot in the NCAA meet.

• Josh Cinnamo of Lakeville set a world record in the men’s shot put F46 at the World Para Athletics Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. His first throw went 16.80 meters, breaking his own world mark set in August.

• St. Benedict’s defeated Northwestern (St. Paul) 26-24, 19-25, 15-24, 25-22, 15-9 in the second round of the NCAA Division III volleyball tournament at St. Thomas’ Schonecker Arena. Hunter Weiss had 22 kills for the Bennies (25-5) and her twin sister, Madison, had 12 kills and 12 blocks. Wisconsin-Stevens Point swept host St. Thomas 25-21, 25-20, 25-16 in the other match.