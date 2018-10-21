Over the past several weeks, the Gophers have learned how it feels to sweep their way through the Big Ten schedule. Saturday, the path was much more difficult, but the result remained the same.

The third-ranked Gophers beat No. 5 Nebraska 3-1 at Maturi Pavilion, prevailing 19-25, 25-23, 25-23, 25-18 in a tense, taut and emotionally draining match. Freshman Adanna Rollins had 20 kills and 14 digs to lead the way, and Stephanie Samedy added 13 kills to keep the Gophers (16-2, 10-0) undefeated in Big Ten play.

The match featured scads of long points. Both teams dived into the scorer’s table and the spectators to save balls, and players repeatedly sacrificed themselves to absorb powerful smashes and keep play alive.

Entering Saturday’s match, the Gophers had swept eight of nine Big Ten opponents, losing only one set in a 3-1 victory at Nebraska two weeks earlier. The Cornhuskers had been going in the opposite direction. That loss to the Gophers started a string of three defeats in four matches, including back-to-back five-set losses to top-10 league foes Penn State and Wisconsin.

After falling Friday night to the Badgers in Madison, Nebraska came out firing Saturday. The Huskers’ exceptional serving and blocking stymied the Gophers in the first set, as the Gophers hit only .098.

The Gophers held an early 8-6 lead after an errant Foecke serve. Nebraska countered with a 5-0 run, taking advantage of three Gophers mistakes, and did not trail again. The Huskers recorded three blocks in the set.

In the second set, the Gophers quickly righted themselves. They rolled to a 4-2 lead behind two Samedy kills, and after Nebraska tied it, the Gophers went on an 11-4 run. Their eight-point lead evaporated when the Huskers scored six in a row to cut it to 16-14, and a later 4-0 spurt tied the score at 21. But the Gophers ended the set by scoring the final three points on a Hart kill, a block by Samedy and Morgan and a Nebraska hitting error.

The Gophers outlasted the Huskers in a third set that was deadlocked much of the way. After the Gophers raced to a 7-1 lead, Nebraska worked its way back to tie it 14-14 with the aid of some Gophers mistakes and three kills by Sweet.

The teams swapped points until the Gophers scored three in a row for a 21-18 lead. But the Huskers responded with three points themselves to tie it again. The Gophers finished on a 4-2 run and ended the set with a Hart smash.

The Gophers closed the fourth set on a 7-2 run to win the match.