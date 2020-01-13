No. 2-ranked Denver edged the Gophers women’s gymnastics team 196.750 to 196.475 in Denver.

Lexy Ramler led the Gophers with a second-place finish in the all-around (39.575). Denver’s Maddie Karr, a senior from Stillwater, won the all-around with a score of 39.625.

Whitecaps batter Buffalo at home

Sydney Baldwin and Meaghan Pezon each had a goal and two assists and Jonna Curtis scored two goals to lead the Whitecaps to a 7-1 victory over the Buffalo Beauts at Tria Rink on Sunday.

Nicole Schammel added a goal and an assist for the Whitecaps, who outscored the Beauts 15-3 in the two-game weekend sweep.

Etc.

• The Gophers men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams each won dual meets in Honolulu, Hawaii on Saturday. The Gophers men’s team defeated Hawaii 133-129 behind Cameron Kelly’s three victories (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle and 1,000 freestyle).

The Gophers women’s team won 178-84 as Lindsey Kozelsky, Jordan McGinty and Tevyn Waddell each won two individual events.

• The Gophers men’s gymnastics team opened its season with a third-place finish in the six-team Rocky Mountain Open at Colorado Springs, Colo.

The Gophers had a score of 391.250, finishing behind Oklahoma (409.900) and Nebraska (403.550).

Gophers sophomore David Pochinka finished first on parallel bars (14.200) and senior was second on the high bar (13.900). Sophomore Mike Moran, competing in the all-around for the first time, finished seventh with a score of 77.900.

NEWS SERVICES