The No. 1 Gophers women’s hockey team will play No. 10 Minnesota Duluth at 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Amsoil Arena.

Minnesota was 4-1-1 against the Bulldogs last season; three of the games went to overtime. The Gophers are averaging 4.5 goals per game — third best in the nation.

U softball slate out

The Gophers softball team released its 2020 schedule, and it’s challenging. Minnesota will play at least 27 games against NCAA tournament teams.

“There’s no doubt this schedule will prepare us for what it takes to not just compete for championships,” Gophers coach Jamie Trachsel said, “but to win in postseason at home or on the road.”

Minnesota, whose 2019 schedule was the nation’s toughest, will start the season with back-to-back national tournaments Feb. 7-9 and Feb. 14-16 in Clearwater, Fla. The Gophers’ home opener vs. Nebraska will be March 27, weather permitting.

Etc.

• Minnesota State Mankato running back Nate Gunn was named the NSIC Offensive Player of the Year and defensive lineman Chris Garrett of Concordia (St. Paul) the Defensive Player of the Year. Augustana’s Jerry Olszewski was picked Coach of the Year,

• St, Benedict lost to Johns Hopkins 25-22, 25-17, 25-14 in the NCAA Division III quarterfinals in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.