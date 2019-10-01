More than a dozen St. Cloud students involved in a fight on the Tech High School campus won’t be allowed to return to the school this year, police officials announced Tuesday. And some, if not all, may also face criminal charges.

About 20 police officers were called to the high school about noon Sept. 25 after a fight broke out in a hallway between two 16-year-old boys who were involved in a previous altercation off school grounds, according to Assistant Police Chief Jeff Oxton, who serves as the public information officer for the school district. The release notes that the teens were the same race.

Over a 10-minute period, additional fights involving a growing number of students erupted at other hallway locations. School staff who tried to stop the brawl were ignored. Three employees received minor injuries, Oxton said.

Investigators discovered one student displayed a pocket knife during the fight but no one was injured. That student, who was among 16 originally detained last week, will be “charged accordingly,” Oxton said.

Three other students have since been identified, bringing the number of students involved to 19. School officials said none of the students will be allowed back at the high school this year and will face disciplinary action “up to and including expulsion.”

The Stearns County attorney is expected to announce charging decisions later this week.