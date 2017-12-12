NFL Network has suspended analysts Marshall Faulk, Heath Evans and Ike Taylor while it investigates accusations of sexual harassment made in a lawsuit filed by a former network stylist.

“Marshall Faulk, Ike Taylor, and Heath Evans have been suspended from their duties at NFL Network pending an investigation into these allegations,” Alex Riethmiller, NFL Media Vice President of Communications, said in a statement provided to TheWrap.

In a lawsuit filed against NFL Enterprises in L.A. Superior Court on Dec. 6 and obtained by TheWrap, Wardrobe stylist Jami Cantor alleged age and gender discrimination, sexual harassment, and wrongful termination, among other things. But Bloomberg reports that she filed an amended complaint on Monday detailing acts of harassment by several individuals who are not named as defendants in the suit.

According to Bloomberg, Cantor’s amended complaint says that Taylor sent her inappropriate pictures as well an explicit video, and that Faulk and Evans groped her, and made inappropriate comments.

Other individuals named in the amended complaint, according to Bloomberg, include: former network executive Eric Weinberger, who now heads up Bill Simmons’ media group; and NFL Network analyst Donovan McNabb.

Representatives for Weinberger and McNabb did not immediately respond to request for comment from TheWrap.

