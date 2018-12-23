Q At what point after the snap did Dalvin Cook decide to use the spin move that set up his 21-yard touchdown run last week?

Dalvin Cook: “It just happens. Making a play. Just trying to see the end zone and try to make a play. That’s all it is. I’m just trying to make a play every time I get the ball in my hands.”

Mark Craig: But is it something you decide to do yards ahead of spotting the defender, or does it come so instinctively that you surprise even yourself after it happens?

Dalvin Cook: “I don’t surprise myself. I never do that. I don’t surprise myself. We work hard. We put the work in and put the time in to do moves like that in a game. I wouldn’t say [the spin move] is a natural thing. It was there to do so I did it in a game. When things happen in a game like that, and a player says how they did it, and the science of it, it’s bull, it’s a lie. It’s more of a natural feeling and a gift that God gave me. It’s the feel of the game. He just gave me a chance to make a move. Usually, if I make a move like that, it’s a house call.”

SPOTLIGHT PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Dak Prescott, Cowboys quarterback

Cruising along with a five-game winning streak, the Cowboys were shut out in Indianapolis as Prescott threw for 206 yards, an interception and an average of 4.9 yards per attempt. Unable to pass the ball, the Ezekiel Elliott-led Cowboys got out of sync and were unable to achieve the balance they need to be successful. But things are looking up. Sunday, they’re at home, where they are 6-1 this season. And they face Tampa Bay, which is 1-6 on the road.

Last week: Chris Boswell, K, Steelers: Missed a 32-yarder wide right but made both PATs and a 48-yard field goal with 2:30 left to give Pittsburgh a seven-point lead in a 17-10 win over the Patriots.

SPOTLIGHT COACH OF THE WEEK

Sean McVay, Rams

The NFL’s reigning coach of the year and much ballyhooed 32-year-old offensive genius is riding a two-game slump during which his team scored six points at Chicago and 23 at home vs. Philly. After scoring 30 or more points in 10 of the first 12 games, McVay and QB Jared Goff converted just seven of 24 third downs in the Rams’ first losing streak of the season. But there’s very good news. They’re in Arizona on Sunday to face a Cardinals team that gave up 40 points to Atlanta last week.

Last week: Vikings interim offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski: With an edict to run the ball, Stefanski’s offense ran it 40 times for 220 yards and threw it 21 times for 215 yards in a 41-17 rout of the Dolphins.