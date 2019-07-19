In Yokohama, Japan, near Tokyo, one can visit the Unko Museum — a whole interactive experience built around "cute" poop. ("Unko" means poop in Japanese.) For example, reports the Associated Press, one can sit on a colorful fake toilet and pretend to poop as music plays, then collect a brightly colored souvenir poop to take home. An enormous poop sculpture erupts every 30 minutes, volcano-like, and spews little foam poops.

In one room, visitors can play a "whack-a-mole" type game where they stomp on poops. Visitor Toshifumi Okuya was delighted: "It's funny because there are adults running around screaming, 'poop, poop,' " he said. The museum opened in March and will remain open until September.

'Fireworks war'

In the College Station neighborhood of Pulaski County, Ark., traditions run deep, especially when it comes to July 4th. Beneques Christopher, 19, told KSDK that the holiday "fireworks war" has been going on for years, and even attracts people from other neighborhoods: "They know when Fourth of July comes, this is the spot to be at." But this year, the ritual went awry, resulting in many injuries and several people facing charges.

Christopher was one of the victims: "It popped right here," he said, pointing to his groin area. "And it could have been dangerous because I almost lost everything." Instead, he suffered a second-degree burn on his thigh, but he feels lucky that he didn't lose any fingers, as five others did. When police officers arrived, people started pointing fireworks at them, leaving two deputies with injuries. While a local pastor hopes to shut the tradition down, Christopher vows to continue it: "We started the tradition, and now we have to keep it going," he said.

Telling it like it is

A diner in Little Rock, Ark., is getting attention for a clever menu item. According to United Press International, Mama D's offers a "My Girlfriend Is Not Hungry" option, which adds extra fries, chicken wings or cheese sticks to an order to share with a dinner partner who underestimates their hunger. On its Facebook page, Mama D's said the option is "a solution for those who tend to dine with people that eat food off their plate."

Oh, brother

On July 6, Okaloosa County (Fla.) sheriff's deputies responded to a 911 call after a 13-year-old boy stabbed his 15-year-old brother in the arm three times with a multi-tool. The boys, from Clarksville, Tenn., were sitting in a parked car in Crestview, Fla., when the incident occurred.

Lt. Todd Watkins told Fox News that the younger boy was "tired of his brother picking on him," and he told officers he'd "rather be in jail than eight hours in the car with him." "I stabbed him and I don't care about going back to jail," he said. While the 15-year-old was in the back of an ambulance being treated, he was overheard calling some of his friends to retaliate against his younger brother. The 13-year-old was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Dumb and dumber

According to WHDH, two men were transported to the hospital on July 6 after both were shot in the foot while they cleaned a loaded, homemade cannon in a basement in Epping, N.H. Friends drove Albert Dionne, 56, of Nottingham, N.H, and Christopher Krafton, 52, of Amesbury, Mass., to the Epping Fire Station in the bed of a pickup truck. The cannon, made from the barrel of a muzzleloader rifle, had been loaded and failed to discharge, so they were cleaning it.

