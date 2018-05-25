A janitor at Incheon International Airport in Seoul, South Korea, may have hit the jackpot April 26 when he discovered $325,000 worth of gold bars in a garbage bin. Investigators told the Korea Times they believe two men were transporting the gold, wrapped in newspapers, from Hong Kong to Japan, and threw away the stash for fear of being searched by customs agents. If the owner doesn't make a claim in six months, the janitor will get the gold, thanks to South Korea's "finders-keepers" law. However, if the treasure is found to be linked to criminal activity, the janitor will not be entitled to any of it.

High times

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper arrived at the scene of a crash in Orlando on April 29 to find Scott Ecklund, 32, uninjured but highly agitated. Trooper Glaudson Curado arrested Ecklund after Ecklund helpfully told the trooper he could get more meth than had been found in the search of Ecklund's wrecked Chevy Impala if the trooper would allow him to leave the scene. "Mr. Ecklund was making no sense during our conversation," Curado wrote in his report, according to the Orlando Sentinel. Ecklund, who was arrested earlier in April for crashing a truck into a house and claiming to be an FBI agent as he brandished an assault rifle, was charged with meth possession and driving with a suspended license and taken to the Orange County jail.

Indecent exposure

Neighbors of the "Pooperintendent," a New Jersey school superintendent nabbed for repeatedly defecating on a high school running track, were nonplused by the news. Thomas Tramaglini, 42, superintendent of schools in Kenilworth, was charged April 30 in Holmdel, N.J., Municipal Court for defecating in public, lewdness and littering after being caught on surveillance video relieving himself on a daily basis during his run at the Holmdel High School track. The track is about 3 miles from Tramaglini's home in Aberdeen. But neighbors told NJ.com that Tramaglini always struck them as a nice guy — "Except for pooping on the field," one added. Another dismissed all the attention: "If he wasn't a super, this wouldn't even be news."

Questionable judgment

Angelique Sanchez, 26, of Denver was asked to provide a urine sample for a prospective employer on May 3, so, of course, she stopped off at a 7-Eleven store in Aurora to apply the final touch: She put the urine-filled bottle in a microwave and turned it on, whereupon the sample blew up. A 7-Eleven clerk, who observed a "yellow liquid ... and the smell was unquestionably urine" dripping from the microwave, confronted Sanchez, who wiped the liquid out of the microwave and onto the floor, then walked out. KUSA TV reported that police caught up with her at a nearby clinic and issued a summons for damaged property. Medical expert Comilla Sasson guessed that Sanchez was trying to restore the sample to body temperature.

Better luck next time

April 11 was a great day for Markiko Sonnie Lewis of Maple Heights, Ohio — he got out of jail! Lewis, 40, served time in state prison for robbing a Cleveland Key Bank branch in November 2015. To celebrate, he returned to the same bank on April 12 and robbed it again, according to WIOI, taking about $1,000. Lewis was indicted on May 1 with one count of bank robbery.

News of the Weird is compiled by the editors at Andrews McMeel Syndication. Send your weird news items to WeirdNewsTips@amuniversal.com.