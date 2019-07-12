Arby’s has turned the trend toward plant-based “burgers” on its head with the new Marrot: a carrot made out of meat. Vice reported that Arby’s has definitively rejected the plant-based meats movement. “What Americans really want ... is great, tasty meat,” said Jim Taylor, Arby’s chief marketing officer. “So we said if others can make meat out of vegetables, why can’t we make vegetables out of meat?” The Marrot is made by rolling raw ground turkey breast into a carrot shape, cooking it sous-vide for an hour, covering it with a special “carrot marinade,” and then oven-roasting it for another hour. Bon appétit!

A cafe in Bangkok, Thailand, is encouraging customers to “experience the death awareness” and reflect more on their lives by inviting patrons to get into a coffin and spend some time with the lid closed after finishing their coffee. Death Awareness Cafe owner Veeranut Rojanaprapa told United Press International that the practice encourages people not to be driven by greed. “When the lid of the coffin closes ... they will realize that eventually they cannot take anything with them.” Hope there are air holes.

After her husband suffered a stroke in 2012, Junghee Kim Spicer, owner of the Yakima (Wash.) Arts Academy, increased the number of piano students she taught in her home, angering neighbor Paul Patnode, who complained and forced Spicer to get a permit that limited the hours and number of students she could teach each day, reported the Yakima Herald. Spicer complied, according to court documents, but Patnode, unsatisfied, sued her and lost that case in 2014. Undeterred, Patnode changed tactics: From November 2015 through March 2016, he parked his diesel pickup truck next to Spicer’s home, remotely revving the engine and setting off the truck’s alarm each time a student walked by. Spicer and her husband won a $40,000 settlement in their resulting lawsuit, and on June 25, the Division III Court of Appeals upheld that ruling. Chief Judge Robert Lawrence-Berry wrote: “[Mr. Patnode] intended to achieve through harassment what he had been unable to achieve through legal means.”

Two-year-old Rayna McNeil of San Diego is an early adopter of online shopping. In late June, as Rayna played with her mom’s mobile phone, she managed to purchase a $430 couch from Amazon. Mom Isabella McNeil told KNSD she had been scrolling through some couches on her phone before handing it off to Rayna, but she didn’t realize the toddler had made the purchase until a few days later, when she got a “Your couch has shipped” alert. “I didn’t remember ordering a couch,” she said. It was too late to cancel the order, so McNeil plans to resell the item locally. “Lesson learned,” McNeil said. She will make sure apps are closed in the future.

Zack Pinsent, 25, from Brighton, England, hasn’t dressed in modern clothing since he was 14 years old. Instead, he makes and wears clothes that were popular in the 1800s. “At 14, I made the symbolic decision to burn my only pair of jeans in a bonfire. It was a real turning point,” Pinsent told Metro News. On a typical day, Pinsent wears a floral waistcoat and knee-high leather riding boots, along with a jacket with tails and a top hat. He explains that his obsession started when his family found a box of his great-grandfather’s suits. He now researches, designs and sews clothing for himself and other history buffs, to great response: “I’ve been all over the world and people are inquisitive and appreciative,” he said.

