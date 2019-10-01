FICTION

1. The Testaments, by Margaret Atwood. (Nan A. Talese/Doubleday) In a sequel to "The Handmaid's Tale," old secrets bring three women together as the Republic of Gilead's theocratic regime shows signs of decay.

2. The Institute, by Stephen King. (Scribner) Children with special talents are abducted and sequestered in an institution where the sinister staff seeks to extract their gifts through harsh methods.

3. Where the Crawdads Sing, by Delia Owens. (Putnam) A woman who survived alone in a marsh becomes a murder suspect.

4. Killer Instinct, by James Patterson and Howard Roughan. (Little, Brown) The second book in the "Instinct" series. When an act of terror strikes New York, Dr. Reinhart and Detective Needham go after a sociopath.

5. The Oracle, by Jonathan Cahn. (Front Line) A traveler discovers mysteries hidden behind seven locked doors.

6. The Girl Who Lived Twice, by David Lagercrantz. (Knopf) Mikael Blomkvist helps Lisbeth Salander put her past behind her in the latest installment of Stieg Larsson's "Millennium" series.

7. The Titanic Secret, by Clive Cussler and Jack Du Brul. (Putnam) The 11th book in the "Isaac Bell" series. Dirk Pitt finds a document that brings a mystery from 1911 back to life.

8. Vendetta in Death, by J.D. Robb. (St. Martin's) The 49th book of the "In Death" series. Eve Dallas looks into the misdeeds of a wealthy businessman while a vigilante named Lady Justice uses disguises to avenge women who were wronged.

9. A Better Man, by Louise Penny. (Minotaur) The 15th book in the "Chief Inspector Gamache" series. The search for a missing girl is imperiled by rising floodwaters across the province.

10. The Secrets We Kept, by Lara Prescott. (Knopf) During the Cold War, members of the CIA's typing pool aid its mission to smuggle the banned book "Doctor Zhivago" behind the Iron Curtain.

NONFICTION

1. Talking to Strangers, by Malcolm Gladwell. (Little, Brown) Famous examples of miscommunication serve as the backdrop to explain potential conflicts and misunderstandings.

2. Call Sign Chaos, by Jim Mattis and Bing West. (Random House) The former Marine infantry officer and secretary of defense recounts key moments from his career and imparts his leadership philosophy.

3. Educated, by Tara Westover. (Random House) The daughter of survivalists leaves home for university.

4. The Education of an Idealist, by Samantha Power. (Dey St.) Pulitzer Prize-winning author's journey from being an immigrant to being an activist outsider to serving in President Barack Obama's cabinet.

5. The Only Plane in the Sky, by Garrett M. Graff. (Avid Reader) An oral history of the events that occurred on Sept. 11, 2001, based on transcripts, declassified documents and interviews.

6. She Said, by Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey. (Penguin Press) Two reporters for the New York Times recount their investigation into Harvey Weinstein's alleged abuses of power and the subsequent global disclosure of women's traumatic stories.

7. How To, by Randall Munroe. (Riverhead) The former NASA roboticist dispenses complex and excessive solutions to common problems; reclassified this week as nonfiction.

8. Will My Cat Eat My Eyeballs? by Caitlin Doughty. (Norton) A funeral director answers 35 questions from children about death.

9. Radicals, Resistance, and Revenge, by Jeanine Pirro. (Center Street) The Fox News host posits those she labels anti-Trump conspirators have committed possible crimes and a plot to destroy liberty. (b)

10. Becoming, by Michelle Obama. (Crown) The former first lady describes how she balanced work, family and her husband's political ascent.

Advice, How-To, Miscellaneous

1. Everything Is Figureoutable, by Marie Forleo. (Portfolio/Penguin)

2. Antoni in the Kitchen, by Antoni Porowski with Mindy Fox. (Rux Martin/Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

3. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a [expletive], by Mark Manson. (Harper) (b)

4. Dare to Lead, by Brené Brown. (Random House)

5. The Five Love Languages, by Gary Chapman. (Northfield)

Rankings reflect sales at venues nationwide for the week ending Sept. 14. A (b) indicates that some sellers report receiving bulk orders.