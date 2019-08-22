For the second time in 15 months, Wild owner Craig Leipold sat in the atrium at Xcel Energy Center and introduced a general manager.

Paul Fenton, his choice on May 21, 2018, was charged with taking a team that had made the playoffs the previous six seasons to the next level.

But Fenton’s year in charge was marked by controversial trades, a missed playoff berth, and discontent in the team’s front office that eventually resulted in Leipold’s decision to fire him in July.

On Thursday, Leipold introduced Bill Guerin, a 48-year-old who was an NHL All-Star winger during his 18 seasons and who spent the past eight seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins administration.

Guerin won two Stanley Cups as a player and two while in Pittsburgh’s front office.

“We have a person who is a winner,” Leipold said. “Four Stanley Cups is not easy to do, but all we care about is the fifth Stanley Cup that he’s going to win. He wants to win one as a general manager, he really wants the team to pull together.

“This is a team that can win. This is a team that can make the playoffs. Billy clearly did a lot of work on our team and our players, and he’s excited about the team.”

Guerin was one of 12 candidates who interviewed for the post.

“The question Craig asked last was, ‘Why do you want this job?’” Guerin said. “Over the interview process, that was a question that hit me, when he asked me it was an honest answer of, ‘Who wouldn’t want this job?’ There’s everything here to win. Everything. I’ve seen it as a player, I’ve seen it in management, what it takes to build a winner ... I’ve seen it here.

“This is a good team. My job is to make it better. We’re going to build.”

Leipold, team President Matt Majka and advisor Mike Modano, a contemporary of Guerin’s and his former Olympic teammate, were on the team’s search committee.

“Almost every day in the last 3-4 weeks we were talking to people, we were vetting candidates,” Leipold said. “We learned a lot about our team, we learned a lot about our systems ... and what we learned [was] all the candidates who came in it was all about St. Paul, State of Hockey, this is a market that people want to come to.

“I always wanted the likes of Billy Guerin and Mike Modano on my team, and I finally got it.”

Guerin has worked under executives Ray Shero, Jason Botterill and Jim Rutherford in making the transition to the front office from the ice.

“Ray said his worst nightmare was having a former player who wants a title, a paycheck and office ... but doesn’t want to work,” Guerin joked.

“I’ve learned what it takes to build a winning culture and a winning team. You don’t win unless the team comes first ... what are you going to do for this team to help it win?

“We have a ton of work to do, but it’s going to be a ton of fun.”