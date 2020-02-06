Minnesota United supporters got a little of something old and a little something new when their team’s new gray, blue and black outfits were unveiled Wednesday night in New York City in association with New York Fashion Week, of course.

The 2020 kit features a feathered wing that looks applied by an artist’s paint brush on the jersey’s front.

Team supporters, if they’ve been fans long enough, will recognize it as a nod to a kit the team wore in its NASL days playing at the National Sports Center in Blaine.

MLS unveiled new team kits — called uniforms in most every other sport — for all of its teams at the event. United was represented at the unveiling by celebrity chef Justin Sutherland and Target mascot Bullseye.

Jerry Zgoda