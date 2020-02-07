New Gophers offensive coordinator Mike Sanford Jr., will have his contract reviewed at next week’s Board of Regents meeting.

His deal, which runs through Jan. 31, 2022, will pay him $625,000 his first year and $650,000 his second year. His buyout is $125,000. Before former offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca left for the same job at Penn State, the Gophers athletics department was in line to pay Ciarrocca $1 million in each of the next two years.

The Gophers hired Sanford from Utah State, where he was the offensive coordinator after previously working as Western Kentucky’s head coach.

The Board of Regents will also evaluate defensive coordinator Joe Rossi’s contract, his two-year deal amended to resemble Sanford’s while still maintaining the same salary and buyout numbers.

Four headed to Combine

Four former Gophers will participate in the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine from Feb. 24 to March 1 in Indianapolis. Safety Antoine Winfield Jr., receiver Tyler Johnson, linebacker Kamal Martin and linebacker Carter Coughlin will be among the 337 participants invited to show their stuff ahead of the NFL Draft, which runs April 23-25.

Staff changes

Gophers coach P.J. Fleck promoted defensive backs and safeties coach Joe Harasymiak to co-defensive coordinator, while retaining his position coaching duties as well. Rob Wenger, the special teams coordinator, will also now serve as rush ends coach. Defensive quality control coach Danny Collins is now the senior defensive analyst.

Brian Sheppard joins the staff as the offensive quality control coach from Virginia Military Institute. Tyler Majewski previously interned with the Gophers in 2017 but will now be the special teams quality control coach.